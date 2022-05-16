Colorado has identified five cases of a mystery hepatitis in children

Colorado has reported its first cases of severe hepatitis of unknown cause in kids, adding to a growing number of cases nationally being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had reported five potential instances to the CDC. All met the CDC’s broad definition for cases — mainly that they occurred in kids ages 10 or younger and that doctors didn’t know what caused them. None of the five kids in Colorado died or required liver transplants as a result of their illnesses, though four were hospitalized. CDPHE says all five children either recovered or are in the process of recovering.

One case dates to December and was reported to the CDC last month. The other four cases were reported to the CDC over the past couple of weeks.

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

