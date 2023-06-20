Colorado Highway 133 reopens to Paonia, CDOT announces

Eastbound view of the newly paved bridge.

CDOT/Courtesy

Colorado Highway 133 reopened to traffic Monday morning after crews successfully installed a temporary bridge, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a Tuesday news release.

CDOT said the reopening took place 10 days ahead of the contractual deadline, with contractor R.L. Wadsworth starting the project on May 23. The original closure was May 2 after a sinkhole caused significant damage to Highway 133, just north of Paonia.

According to CDOT figures, there are an average of 2,000 vehicles per day on Highway 133 east of Paonia. There are also an average of 1,500 vehicles per day farther east in the vicinity of the actual safety closure and temporary bridge.

Many motorists are Garfield County residents, who take Highway 133 through McClure Pass.

Concrete pours on the bridge approach slabs. CDOT/Courtesy

“We appreciate the hard work and innovation of the CDOT Region 3 team and our contractor partners to get this road back open to the traveling public as quickly as possible,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the release. “We know how important Highway 133 is to communities in the area like Paonia, Hotchkiss, and Somerset.

Lew also said Highway 133 is critical for carrying traffic ranging from daily commuting, to agriculture, to tourism.

“We appreciate our neighbors’ patience, which helped make this expedited delivery possible.”

The CDOT design team has been working in tandem with the emergency project to design the permanent repairs for Highway 133, which will replace the damaged culvert and repave the highway quickly, the release states. The accelerated bridge technology utilized for this project is based on a design pioneered and used by the U.S. Department of Defense in World War II, and can be designed quickly to carry heavy loads including truck traffic.

“It was extremely important to assemble and place the temporary bridge as quickly and safely as possible,” Region 3 Transportation Director Jason Smith said in the release. “I appreciate the team effort and accelerated schedule by R.L. Wadsworth to place the temporary bridge and reopen Highway 133.”

With this bridge in place, the team is working to determine the best option for permanent repair, the release states. Any further traffic impacts for permanent repairs are expected to be minimal.

The damage originally began with a small sinkhole and lane closure during the weekend of Saturday, April 29. Major flooding from nearby Bear Creek early the week of May 1 filled a culvert with debris and flooded the roadway, pushing the culvert through the other side of the road and eroded roadway embankment, causing the road to collapse.

CDOT Communications Manager Elise Thatcher told the Post Independent on Tuesday the permanent repair is anticipated to be fully complete as late as October, “If not, earlier.”

“I am thrilled with the quick installation of the temporary bridge on Highway 133,” Paonia Mayor Mary Bachran said in the release. “Both CDOT and R.L. Wadsworth have done a magnificent job completing this job 10 days ahead of schedule. Thank you to them both.”

Traffic Impacts

The temporary bridge has two lanes and the speed limit is 40 mph. Commercial motor vehicle traffic is restricted to 85,000 lbs and 11-foot width.