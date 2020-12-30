Colorado Highway 82 eastbound lanes closed at the Westbank light for a crash
No timeline yet for when it will reopen
Colorado Highway 82’s eastbound lanes are closed at the intersection with County Road 154 because of a crash, a text alert from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning.
The alert was issued at 8:37 a.m. and an ETA for when it might reopen is currently unavailable.
