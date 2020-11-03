Colorado hospitalizations hit highest level since April

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, shown here at a previous press conference, on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check.

DENVER — More Colorado residents have been hospitalized with the coronavirus than at any time since April.

On Monday, the state reported that 755 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

On April 14, a peak of 888 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed cases of the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

New cases also rose last week, with 13,799 new confirmed infections reported during the week ending in Sunday. It was the second week in a row with more than 10,000 new cases after delayed reports were added to the week of Oct. 25, the Denver Post reported.

Gov. Jared Polis did not issue any new state orders in response to the worsening conditions but said he met with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Monday. Birx asked residents to avoid socializing with people from other households for at least a few weeks.

“We are seeing very alarming, concerning trends in Colorado,” Polis said. “Three days in a row with more than 2,500 cases. Remember, six weeks ago we had 300 and 400 cases a day.”

