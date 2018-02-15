Colorado influenza season has peaked; state on course for record hospitalizations

The influenza season in Colorado likely has peaked. But there’s still plenty of flu going around, and the state is on a record-setting pace.

Through Sunday, Feb. 10, the total number of Coloradans hospitalized with influenza this 2017-18 season is 3,306, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment. The state record for influenza hospitalizations came in the 2014-15 season, with 3,397.

The record likely will fall before the end of February, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist.

“We are on track to surpass the greatest number of hospitalizations we have on record,” she said. “By next week’s report, or the following report, we’ll surpass that.”

The flu in Colorado, based on hospitalizations, peaked in the last week of December, with the majority of those cases being Influenza A.

