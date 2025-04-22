Noisy Colorado motorists could face $1,000 fines if caught without a muffler under lawmakers’ proposal 

Colorado drivers could face $1,000 fines for cars without mufflers under a bill making its way through the state legislature.

House Bill 1039 seeks to crack down on noisy motorists by doubling the current $500 penalty for vehicles not equipped with a muffler. The measure also makes it easier for law enforcement to spot non-compliant vehicles by requiring mufflers to be visible and easy to inspect.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, and Leslie Smith, D-Boulder, as well as Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose.

Only a handful of citations are given annually for muffler violations. The state recorded an average of 17 citations per year over the last three fiscal years, according to a bill analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Council Staff.

Still, lawmakers say they hear regularly from constituents about noisy motorists, particularly in mountain communities.

“A lot of people I talked to said, ‘I like to have my windows open in the morning, I like the fresh air at night, and then I hear these trucks coming down the highway at 5 in the morning and it wakes me up,” said Titone, whose district includes areas in the foothills west of Golden.

Titione said prolonged exposure to intense noise can cause health concerns, manifesting in irregular sleep, hearing loss and stress-related issues.

“That’s not what we’re trying to promote for our communities,” Titone said. “We want safe, peaceful communities and this (bill) is what’s going to help get us there.”

Smith, whose district stretches in Clear Creek, Gilpin and Larimer counties, said she’s heard from residents who say persistent noise has become a mental health issue.

“It’s a huge issue,” Smith said.

Titone said she believes the increased fines should help increase compliance with the state’s muffler law. Violators who install a muffler within 30 days of being issued a fine can reduce their fine from $1,000 to $500.

“We’re not trying to just fine everybody, we want to actually solve the problem,” Titone said, “and by having a stiffer fine, maybe we can incentivize people to say, ‘I can’t keep getting $1,000 fines every time I get caught.'”

House lawmakers amended the bill to exempt farm vehicles from the requirements, something Catlin said may need to be further worked on in the Senate.

Catlin’s district includes both busy stretches of Interstate 70 along Glenwood Springs and more rural areas south of the interstate, such as Delta and Montrose. He said it’s important to ensure the bill doesn’t penalize the agriculture industry for noisy vehicles, such as 10-wheel trucks hauling gravel.

“The people along I-70 want something done,” Catlin said. “We just have to be kind of careful about some of the people making a living up and down the highway.”

The bill must still pass the Senate before it can head to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. If signed into law, it would go into effect in July 2027.