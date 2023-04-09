Colorado Mountain College adds 8th bachelor’s degree program
The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees recently approved a new Bachelor of Applied Science in Integrated Media, which will be offered at its Spring Valley campus in Glenwood Springs.
According to a news release, as part of CMC’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts & Media, the new bachelor’s degree will prepare graduates for careers in marketing, strategic communication in digital spaces, content creation and more.
The new bachelor’s degree is consistent with the college’s role as a dual mission institution, offering a mix of liberal arts and applied science programs in a blend of undergraduate programs localized to the workforce needs of CMC’s mountain communities, the release states.
“Our faculty developed this bachelor’s degree in response to demand from employers who need well-rounded communicators to help companies, non-profits and organizations like hospitals and local governments tell their story,” Jess Guarnero, dean of CMC’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts & Media, said in the release. “This will be an attractive degree for students new to CMC, as well as students pursuing associate degrees in our professional photography, graphic design, digital media and ski and snowboard business programs.”
Classes for the new bachelor’s degree are to begin in the fall.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.