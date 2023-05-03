Colorado Mountain College announces new vice president and dean for Spring Valley and Glenwood locations

Kelly Humphrey poses for a portrait on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy

Colorado Mountain College has hired a new campus leader for its Spring Valley and Glenwood Springs campus locations. After more than a year working as a civil rights investigator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Kelly Humphrey will transition into a new role as the dean and vice president of the two college locations.

A graduate of both the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Wyoming with degrees in higher education and student affairs leadership, a master of science in family and consumer sciences and a bachelor of science in social science, Humphrey will find herself closer to her hometown of Grand Junction.

“We are happy to welcome Kelly back to Colorado, because we know she’s going to be a great fit for our students and our college community,” Colorado Mountain Spring Valley President Carrie Besnette Hauser said in a news release. “This is a critical role for CMC that leads daily operations and student affairs at two locations in Glenwood Springs — one fully residential and another that serves many non-traditional students and supports community partnerships. We welcome Kelly and her family to CMC and to the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Humphrey has also held student affairs leadership roles at Laramie County Community College, Colorado State University and the University of Northern Colorado during the course of her 16 years working in higher education roles.

Replacing current Dean and Vice President Heather Exby, who will be retiring after serving the college for more than 17 years in three different positions, Humphrey is excited for the opportunity to get to work at both the Grand Valley and Glenwood Springs campus locations.



“I’m so excited to join the college and continue the important work of empowering our students, faculty, and staff to realize their goals,” Humphrey said in the release. “I’ve spent my career focused on advocating for college students, and I look forward to immersing myself in CMC’s diverse and expansive community.”

Humphrey is set to step into her new role following the end of the 2022-23 school year.