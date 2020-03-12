Colorado Mountain College extends spring break, shifts to online classes beginning March 23

Colorado Mountain College is extending its spring break an extra week, and will move to online platforms for credit classes afterward as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CMC students throughout the multi-county college district are on spring break this week. The break will be extended through March 20.

That following Monday, all credit courses, English as a second language and GED classes will move to an online or Webex platform.

Current non-credit classes and those set to start before April 12 are being canceled for the remainder of the semester, and refunds will be given. Non-credit classes scheduled to start after that time will be evaluated, the college announced Thursday night.

“We believe this temporary change in our operations is in the best interest of our students, our employees and our community members,” CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser said in a press release.

“Making this decision was not easy, but, in an abundance of caution and to ensure that the college does not escalate conditions in our communities or among our local health providers, we felt it was the right decision at this time,” Hauser said. “We are hopeful that normal operations will return shortly, but we will nonetheless remain cautious and attentive to changing conditions.”

The college will determine whether to return to a face-to-face environment beginning April 13, or continue in a remote environment through the end of the semester.

Campuses and residence halls remain open, and residents will be allowed to stay in their rooms. Dining services will resume Sunday evening, however the college is encouraging students who can stay elsewhere to do so until in-person classes resume.

Buildings will remain open to faculty, staff and students, but other access to CMC facilities will be limited to business purposes only.

Any planned events by outside groups will be canceled at CMC residential campuses and other locations.

“We will continue to monitor conditions in Colorado and in our communities,” Matt Gianneschi, CMC’s chief operating officer and chief of staff, said. “All campus leaders have been in contact with county health officials, and college leadership is in regular communication with departments at the state level. If conditions change locally or at the state level, we will be ready to act.”

More information about the college’s response to the COVID-19 virus, including communications from President Hauser and frequently asked questions, can be found at https://coloradomtn.edu/covid19/.

jstroud@postindependent.com