Colorado Mountain College Rifle celebrates December graduation with over 200 graduates

Over 200 students from Colorado Mountain College’s Rifle campus graduated with degrees, certificates and diplomas on Friday.

Although not everyone who graduated decided to walk across the stage, all 300 seats were filled in the Rifle Clough Auditorium with graduates, their families and friends and members of CMC. The ceremony was also streamed to 40 overflow guests in a classroom while many others watched from out of town, state, and country from YouTube. Most of the ceremony was in English and Spanish.

Louis Morales, a student speaker, earned a certified nursing assistant credential several years ago alongside an Associate of Arts degree on Dec. 8. While at CMC, he has been a community advocate, a health care worker in pediatrics and internal medicine and a full-time employee at Grand River Hospital. His plan is to become a physician assistant and his speech celebrated risk taking and working to achieve goals.

Colorado House Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, who represents District 57 from Parachute to Aspen, the first Latina to represent western Colorado, was a commencement speaker at the ceremony. She graduated from CMC in 2008 and at one point taught translation and interpretation at the Rifle campus.

“I’m so proud of you!” Velasco said in her speech. “It’s such a big day.”

Colorado Rep. Elizabeth Velasco was the commencement speaker at CMC Rifles December commencement ceremony. A CMC alumnae, she told the graduates, “I’m so proud of you! You are a container of infinite potential.” Stephanie Stocking/Courtesy

She went on to tell the audience that she came from a small town in Mexico and had newly arrived in the US when she discovered CMC. She explained it was a lifeline for her, because then she was able to go to school and work to help her family.

“If I have advice for you, it is to be lifelong learners,” she said. “You are a container of infinite potential.”

Velasco told the graduates that they never know where life will take them and used her own history as an example: She started as a chef, then became a small business owner, translator, firefighter, public information officer, mediator and currently serves as a Colorado state representative.

“I have no doubt that you will make a significant impact in your chosen fields,” said Dr. Matt Gianneschi, CMC chief of operations and chief of staff.

Then graduates came to the stage, one by one, to collect their earned certificates, diplomas and degrees.

CMC Rifle consistently produces many graduates through concurrent enrollment programming, which means May isn’t the only time for commencement ceremonies. High school students can earn college credentials through adult high school and high school equivalency diplomas. They can earn professional certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees and then walk at graduation, either in May or December. This provides many opportunities to graduate and to celebrate student achievements.

