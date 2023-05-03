Colorado Mountain College Rifle hosts commencement ceremony Friday
Colorado Mountain College in Rifle is slated to host its annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, a news release states.
CMC Rifle is located at 3695 Airport Road.
Giving the keynote address is Boettcher Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Kramer.
“As president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation, Kramer has come full circle with the organization: She was selected as a Boettcher Scholar in 1993,” the release states. “A University of Colorado Boulder graduate, Kramer was an honors graduate at the Leeds School of Business and completed her executive MBA at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business. She is considered an expert in the scholarship selection process and serves on several boards including Philanthropy Colorado and YPO Colorado.”
At 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, high school concurrent enrollment, or CEPA, students who have earned college certificates will also celebrate with a ceremony at the Rifle campus. Giving the keynote address will be U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Samantha Blea, a Rifle High School alumna and CEPA graduate.
“Blea graduated with her Rifle High School diploma and CMC associate degree in general science in 2007,” the release states. “She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy. She earned her master’s degree in engineering in space operations from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and has served as one of the Navy’s first maritime space officers.”For more information and details on each commencement ceremony, visit CMC 2023 graduations at https://coloradomtn.edu/graduation.
Throughout the CMC service region, graduation ceremonies are taking place over the next week at all 11 of its campuses.
