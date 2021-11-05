Colorado Mountain College, Roaring Fork Leadership to hold women’s empowerment forum

From left, Wendy Huber, Nancy Fredericks and Andrea Palm-Porter will facilitate "Elevate: A Forum for Women" Nov. 12 at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs.

Colorado Moutain College/Courtesy Photo

Roaring Fork Leadership and Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Springs will present “Elevate: A Forum for Women,” a one-day workshop aimed to promote confidence and success in the workplace.

The workshop will include three dynamic speakers who will focus on inspiring and elevating confidence, collaboration skills and self awareness both in daily life and at the workplace for both men and women. The forum will also include a panel discussion and a social connecting hour. It will include three presentations: Wendy Huber’s “Elevating Confidence: Effective Negotiation Skills for Women;” Nancy Fredericks’s “Elevating Collaboration: Six Magical Practices for Successful Collaboration;” and Andrea Palm-Porter’s “Elevating Self-Awareness: Women’s Best Asset: Emotions.”

An expert on negotiation, mediation and conflict management, Huber will lead exercises, teaching and discussion on building women’s confidence and negotiation skills. In addition to her roles as a mediator, trained attorney, author and rector of St. Peters of the Valley Episcopal Church in Basalt, Huber teaches nonprofit management at CMC and is a corporate trainer for national and international companies and governments.

Fredericks, a Glenwood Springs-based business executive strategist, coach, author and a pioneer in gender diverse leadership, will outline how women can become more successful collaborators. Fredericks will share six building block practices to become an effective team member and leader at home or on the job and will discuss how to build collaborative relationships instead of competitive ones.

From training Fortune 500 companies to coaching thousands of women executives, Palm-Porter, executive director of Roaring Fork Leadership, will facilitate the forum’s third session on self-awareness and emotional intelligence. Palm-Porter is a leadership trainer, coach, and is a master certified emotional intelligence (EQ-I 2.0) practitioner. She has 30 years of experience strategizing growth through strong business leaders and relationships in multi-million-dollar media organizations and the nonprofit industry. Palm-Porter will teach participants how to use their emotions to their advantage and build greater self-awareness.

“Elevate: A Forum for Women” will take place from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, Glenwood Springs. Early bird tickets are $79 through Nov. 5, and $99 after that and include appetizers and beverages. Tickets are available at https://colomtn.me/elevate-forum .

Masks are required in all public common areas in Morgridge Commons, and optional in conference rooms. For more information, contact Annmarie Deter at CMC Glenwood Springs at 970-947-8477 or adeter@coloradomtn.edu .