Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday

Three commencement ceremonies are planned this weekend at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus, honoring graduates from the college’s law enforcement, nursing and general degree programs at the Spring Valley, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Aspen campuses.

First up will be the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy graduation at 1 p.m. Friday, which invites Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as the commencement speaker.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will give the keynote address at the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy’s commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at CMC’s Spring Valley campus.

FP-SV-phil-weiser-keynote

Weiser is the 39th attorney general for Colorado, currently serving his second term and making one of his priorities public safety and support for the recruitment, retention and training of peace officers, according to a CMC news release announcing this year’s graduation ceremonies.

Prior to his election as Colorado’s top legal officer, Weiser held positions at the University of Colorado Boulder for 11 years, including serving as the dean of the School of Law. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Swarthmore College and his J.D. from the New York University School of Law.

On Saturday, the day begins with the formal pinning and graduation ceremony for Spring Valley’s nursing graduates, starting at 9 a.m. CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser will give the keynote address.

Hauser has been the president and CEO of CMC for nearly 10 years, and prior to that she held executive positions at the Kauffman Foundation, Metropolitan State University of Denver and the Daniels Fund. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and earned her master’s and Ph.D. degrees from UCLA and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School of Business.

The main graduation ceremony takes place at 11 a.m., Saturday, including graduates who will be earning bachelor’s and associate degrees, as well as certificates and diplomas. Gregory Moore, the former editor-in-chief of The Denver Post, will give the keynote address.

Gregory Moore is the former editor-in-chief of The Denver Post. He’ll give the keynote address at the main commencement ceremony at CMC Spring Valley at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

FP-SV-gregory-moore-keynote-2023

Moore is currently the executive editor of The Expert Press that works with CEOs and other top executives to create expert commentary. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of The Denver Post from 2002 to 2016, during which time the newspaper won four consecutive Pulitzer Prizes. Before joining The Denver Post, Moore had been managing editor of the Boston Globe, where he worked for 16 years.

Moore graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University where he earned a bachelor’s in journalism and political science. He is also a trustee of the University of Denver and the Boettcher Foundation.

Ceremonies will be held on campus in CMC Spring Valley’s Outdoor Leadership Center and Field House, 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs.

Throughout the CMC service region, graduation ceremonies are taking place over the next week at all 11 of its campuses. Reflecting CMC’s dual mission and mix of degree offerings, students will receive bachelor’s and associate degrees and certificates of occupational proficiency, in addition to high school equivalency, general education and workforce diplomas, the release states.