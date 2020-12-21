Colorado Mountain College students to receive Colorado Opportunity Scholarship funds
The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative board approved 25 proposals that will provide more than $3.3 million in scholarships for Colorado students, including funds to Colorado Mountain College students.
The money will match locally fundraised scholarship dollars one-to-one during the first round of awards for 2020-2021. This funding will support more than 2,349 students across the state. The scholarships are multi-year awards ranging from $500 to $15,000, depending on the program and a student’s financial need. Most students will receive the scholarship within the next two to four years.
“COSI continues to have a powerful impact on our students and communities,” said Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, in a news release. “These scholarships put college within reach for so many of our students, leading to a stronger Colorado. I applaud our partners for their commitment.”
The 25 awards represent three counties ($1,407,332), five institutions of higher education ($822,947) and 17 workforce applications ($1,154,743).
County-based awards:
- Denver Scholarship Foundation on behalf of Denver County $662,352
- University of Colorado Foundation on behalf of El Paso County $640,646
- Morgan Community College Foundation on behalf of Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Morgan, Washington, and Yuma Counties $104,334
Institutions of Higher Education:
- Aims Community College Foundation $47,807
- Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges $576,901
- Colorado Mountain College Foundation $19,967
- University of Colorado Foundation – University of Colorado Boulder $95,853
- University of Colorado Foundation – University of Colorado Colorado Springs $82,419
Workforce:
- Colorado Mesa University Foundation – Grand Junction Opportunity Scholarships $125,000
- Colorado Mountain College Foundation – Education $100,000
- Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation – Aviation Flight Maintenance $10,000
- Denver Scholarship Foundation – Key Industries $200,000
- Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges – CTE Endowment $40,743.75
- Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges – CTE $41,000
- Hide in Plain Sight – Homeless & Below Poverty Students $25,000
- Mile High United Way – Bridging the Gap $20,000
- Poudre School District Foundation – High Demand Occupations $10,000
- Project Self Sufficiency of Fort Collins and Loveland – Key Industries $75,000
- Red Rocks Community College Foundation – Health Sciences $10,000
- Red Rocks Community College Foundation – Early Childhood Education $15,000
- Red Rocks Community College Foundation – HVAC $20,000
- Red Rocks Community College Foundation – Automotive Collision, Customization, and Service Technology $3,000
- University of Colorado Foundation CU Boulder – High Impact Practices Experiential Learning $160,000
- University of Colorado Foundation UCCS – RN to BSN $150,000
- University of Colorado Foundation UCCS – Education $150,000
Colorado Mountain College has 11 campuses across the state, including in Edwards. For more information about Colorado Mountain College, visit coloradomtn.edu/.
