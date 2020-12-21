Colorado Mountain College students to receive Colorado Opportunity Scholarship funds

Colorado Mountain College has 11 campuses across the state, including in Steamboat Springs where a new geodesic dome has been added to the campus. Colorado Mountain College also has a campus in Edwards. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative board approved 25 proposals that will provide more than $3.3 million in scholarships for Colorado students, including funds to Colorado Mountain College students.

The money will match locally fundraised scholarship dollars one-to-one during the first round of awards for 2020-2021. This funding will support more than 2,349 students across the state. The scholarships are multi-year awards ranging from $500 to $15,000, depending on the program and a student’s financial need. Most students will receive the scholarship within the next two to four years.

“COSI continues to have a powerful impact on our students and communities,” said Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, in a news release. “These scholarships put college within reach for so many of our students, leading to a stronger Colorado. I applaud our partners for their commitment.”

The 25 awards represent three counties ($1,407,332), five institutions of higher education ($822,947) and 17 workforce applications ($1,154,743).

County-based awards:

Denver Scholarship Foundation on behalf of Denver County $662,352

University of Colorado Foundation on behalf of El Paso County $640,646

Morgan Community College Foundation on behalf of Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Morgan, Washington, and Yuma Counties $104,334

Institutions of Higher Education:

Aims Community College Foundation $47,807

Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges $576,901

Colorado Mountain College Foundation $19,967

University of Colorado Foundation – University of Colorado Boulder $95,853

University of Colorado Foundation – University of Colorado Colorado Springs $82,419

Workforce:

Colorado Mesa University Foundation – Grand Junction Opportunity Scholarships $125,000

Colorado Mountain College Foundation – Education $100,000

Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation – Aviation Flight Maintenance $10,000

Denver Scholarship Foundation – Key Industries $200,000

Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges – CTE Endowment $40,743.75

Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges – CTE $41,000

Hide in Plain Sight – Homeless & Below Poverty Students $25,000

Mile High United Way – Bridging the Gap $20,000

Poudre School District Foundation – High Demand Occupations $10,000

Project Self Sufficiency of Fort Collins and Loveland – Key Industries $75,000

Red Rocks Community College Foundation – Health Sciences $10,000

Red Rocks Community College Foundation – Early Childhood Education $15,000

Red Rocks Community College Foundation – HVAC $20,000

Red Rocks Community College Foundation – Automotive Collision, Customization, and Service Technology $3,000

University of Colorado Foundation CU Boulder – High Impact Practices Experiential Learning $160,000

University of Colorado Foundation UCCS – RN to BSN $150,000

University of Colorado Foundation UCCS – Education $150,000

