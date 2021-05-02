Colorado Mountain College to host limited, in-person commencements May 7, 8
CMC to livestream graduations for those unable to attend
Colorado Mountain College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies across its 11 campuses, including Spring Valley and Rifle, on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.
Students will be limited on the number of guests they invite depending on COVID-19 restrictions set by the county where each ceremony is held. At this time, all ceremonies will also require those in attendance to wear masks unless someone is medically unable to wear a mask.
Each ceremony may also be modified to meet future health guidelines put in place before May 7 and 8.
The ceremonies involving hundreds of students receiving certificates of occupational proficiency, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees at each campus.
Those unable to attend in person can watch several of the graduation ceremonies via a livestream. To check to see if the ceremony you are interested in is being streamed, and for more information on each commencement ceremony, visit ColoradoMTN.edu/graduation.
