New Colorado laws that will soon take effect aim to strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence

Two new laws aimed at strengthening protections for victims of domestic violence will take effect in Colorado on Aug. 6.

One of the laws, HB25-1168, improves housing security for those experiencing domestic violence, while the other law, SB25-116, ensures that courts consider domestic violence and abuse history during divorce and spousal support proceedings.

Under existing Colorado law , a tenant cannot be found guilty of unlawfully residing in a property if the tenant is experiencing domestic violence and they provide a police report or civil or emergency protection order proving they were a victim.

With HB25-1168, those protections are expanded to include victims of unlawful sexual behavior and stalking. The new law allows victims to self-attest to their situation or have a qualified third-party sign a letter to serve as proof.

Additionally, the new law means victims who terminate a lease will not be held liable for property damage caused by their abuser during incidents of unlawful sexual behavior, stalking, domestic violence or domestic abuse.

The new law also requires that tenants pay no more than one month’s rent after they vacate a residence or terminate the lease early and allows victims to change the locks to their rental properties on their own, if they can provide documentation of domestic abuse. The law also prohibits — with some exceptions — landlords from assigning debt allegedly owed by a tenant who is a victim to a third-party debt collector.

The other new law, SB25-116, expands the list of relevant factors a court can consider when determining spousal support, including in divorce proceedings. It expands that list to include whether a spouse has engaged in domestic violence, coercive control, economic abuse, litigation abuse, emotional abuse, physical abuse or unlawful sexual behavior against the other spouse.

The law also extends the disclosure window for prior restraining or protection orders from two years to five years, so judges have access to a more complete history of abuse during proceedings.