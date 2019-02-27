Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks taxpayers to consider donating to wildlife fund

With tax day soon approaching, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has asked Colorado tax filers to consider helping threatened and endangered wildlife when finalizing their state returns. A voluntary contribution through the Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund helps support wildlife rehabilitation facilities and contributes to nongame species management statewide.

CPW is included on Colorado state income tax form 104A as part of Checkoff Colorado, which allows taxpayers to make voluntary contributions to the organization of their choice when filing their state income tax returns. Specifying a contribution on line No. 1 of Colorado tax form 104CH (the Voluntary Contributions Schedule form) helps fund CPW programs that support conservation of nongame, threatened and endangered species and wildlife rehabilitation in the state of Colorado.

Specified donations to the Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund are tax-deductible and help support around 750 species of wildlife that cannot be hunted or fished. A portion of these donations also supply grant funding to partnering wildlife rehabilitation facilities throughout the state.