Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites young hunters to join Hunter Outreach Program
Summit Daily
Novice hunters ages 12 to 17 who want to hunt big and small game have an opportunity to learn from Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts.
Parks and Wildlife’s Hunter Outreach Program is for people without hunting backgrounds and offers clinics, seminars, advice and educational hunts, according to a news release.
The program is an opportunity to learn how to hunt responsibly and properly with skills taught by Parks and Wildlife professionals.
To receive an application, email nwhunteroutreach@gmail.com. Completed applications are due Aug. 16.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County sponsors ‘Fall Connections Campaign’
The Fall Connections Campaign series begins at 9 a.m. Monday with a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training focused on identifying and helping youth who are in crisis.