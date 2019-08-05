Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites young hunters to join Hunter Outreach Program

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging young hunters to participate in its Hunter Outreach Program.

Shutterstock.com

Novice hunters ages 12 to 17 who want to hunt big and small game have an opportunity to learn from Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts.

Parks and Wildlife’s Hunter Outreach Program is for people without hunting backgrounds and offers clinics, seminars, advice and educational hunts, according to a news release.

The program is an opportunity to learn how to hunt responsibly and properly with skills taught by Parks and Wildlife professionals.

To receive an application, email nwhunteroutreach@gmail.com. Completed applications are due Aug. 16.

