Colorado primary election ballots headed to voters

Registered voters in Garfield County should receive ballots in the mail this week for the state and local Republican and Democratic primary elections slated for June 28.

Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico said during the weekly county commissioners meeting Monday that 38,000 ballots were set to be mailed out that day.

Voters who are registered as a Republican or Democrat will only receive the ballot for their party’s candidates. None of the minor parties have primaries this year.

Unaffiliated voters, unless they previously requested a preference for one or the other, are to receive ballots for both primaries, but can only cast one, Alberico emphasized.

“Those voters must choose one and vote only one,” she said. “If anyone returns both ballots, neither one will be counted.”

There are several contested races for the respective party nominations to move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

On the Republican side, voters will be choosing between incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt and outgoing state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose in the 3rd Congressional District race.

In addition, Republican candidates for several statewide races will be determined, including:

For governor: Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl

For U.S. Senate: Ron Hanks, Joe O’Dea and official write-in candidate Daniel Hendricks

For Secretary of State: Tina Peters, Mike O’Donnell and Pam Anderson

Several other Republican candidates are uncontested, including incumbent state Rep. Perry Will in the newly redrawn House District 57 and, for Garfield County voters residing north of Interstate 70 and outside city or town limits, Matt Solomon in the new state Senate District 8; as well as John Kellner for Attorney General and Dan Maloit for the State Board of Education, at large.

All of the primaries for Garfield County offices are uncontested, including Tom Jankovsky for District 1 County Commissioner; Jackie Harmon for Clerk and Recorder; Carrie Couey for Treasurer; Jim Yellico for Assessor; Lou Vallario for Sheriff; Scott Aibner for Surveyor and Rob Glassmire for Coroner.

In the Democratic primary, contested races include:

For 3rd Congressional District: Soledad “Sol” Sandoval Tafoya, Alex Walker and Adam Frisch

For state House District 57: Colin “Cole” Buerger and Elizabeth Velasco

Uncontested at the state level are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet; Gov. Jared Polis; Secretary of State Jena Griswold; State Treasurer Dave Young; Attorney General Phil Weiser; Kathy Plomer for State Board of Education, at large; and Dylan Roberts for the state Senate District 8 nomination.

Local Democrats have put forward candidates for three Garfield County offices, all uncontested, including Ryan Gordon for District 1 County Commissioner, Becky Moller for Clerk and Recorder and Aron Diaz for Treasurer.

Completed primary ballots can be returned to any of the 24/7 drop boxes located throughout the county, by mail with 58 cents in postage, or at any of the in-person Voter Service and Polling Centers that are to open closer to Election Day.

June 20 is the last day to register to vote with either major party or unaffiliated and still receive a ballot, or to update voter information online, at http://www.govotecolorado.gov .

Additional election information can also be obtained from the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, at 970-384-3700, or garfield-county.com .

All primary ballots must be received by 7 p.m. June 28.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.