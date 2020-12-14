Colorado receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado on Monday, a milestone in a pandemic that has infected hundreds of thousands of residents and contributed to the deaths of nearly 4,000 people in the 10 months since public health officials first confirmed its presence in the state.

The state’s initial shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer arrived Monday morning, and the first doses to be received by Coloradans will be administered to frontline medical workers at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins in the afternoon, according to governor’s office.

Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging hospitals to administer any COVID-19 doses they get within 72 hours of receiving the vaccine, saying in a statement that the state’s ability to report the shots given “is paramount to Colorado’s ability to receive future allocations of COVID vaccine and end this public health crisis.”

“Colorado is expecting to begin receiving initial, limited doses of COVID vaccine this week, and we need to be ready to hit the ground running,” he said.

Read the full story from The Denver Post at denverpost.com