Colorado River Fire crews knock down Peach Valley blaze

Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to an out-of-control burn around midday Monday in the Peach Valley area, bringing the blaze under control and keeping it from spreading to nearby homes and into BLM land.

The fire was reported about 11:18 a.m. in the Slaughter Gulch area. Crews responded and found about 1-2 acres burning in grass, pinon-juniper and cottonwood trees, according to a CRFR press release.

“Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire and keep it from spreading,” the release said. Garfield County Sheriff's office, BLM and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control also responded to the scene. Crews were to remain on the scene into the evening conducting mop-up operations to ensure all embers are extinguished.