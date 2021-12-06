Colorado River Fire Rescue knocks down well pad fire south of New Castle
Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to a call of a tank on fire at a well pad site located south of New Castle around 2:19 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to CRFR Chief Leif Sackett.
Black smoke was visible from Interstate 70 during the height of the fire.
“We are working on getting the fire put out,” said Sackett said. “We do have the fire knocked down and now we are working on overhaul.”
Additional responding agencies included the Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
