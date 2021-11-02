Colorado River Fire Rescue mill levy winning big in early vote tally

The first batch of Garfield County Coordinated Election results released Tuesday night have voters in the Colorado River Fire Rescue District giving the property tax Ballot Issue 6A the nod by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

Unofficial early result posted to the Garfield County website had the proposed phased mill levy ahead 2,594 votes in favor to 1,144 against.

Voters within the district stretching from New Castle to Rifle were asked whether to support a mill levy increase aimed at restoring service losses due to budget cuts in recent years.

Issue 6A sought phased property tax increase over the next five years through 2026 to enhance fire protection, ambulance, emergency medical response, rescue, safety and other district support services.

The measure promised to address recruitment and retention of firefighters and paramedics, improve training, replacement and maintenance of equipment and emergency response time.

A combination of a declining oil and gas industry and a resulting decrease in property valuations in 2016 led the fire district to reduce its budget by about 35%, or $2.4 million, since that time.

CRFR has relied heavily on reserves to temporarily shore up its budget, but has sold equipment this year in order to make ends meet, Chief Leif Sackett explained ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The district serves more than 25,000 residents over a 851-square-mile radius.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.