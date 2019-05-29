Colorado River Fire Rescue narrows search for new chief to three finalists

CRFR final chief candidates Billy Cockman - Jacksonville, Florida Dewey Coy - Jacksonville, Arkansas Christopher McCarthy - Castle Rock, Colorado

After months of searching, Colorado River Fire Rescue is down to three final candidates for its vacant fire chief position.

The board will hold a public meet-and-greet with the finalists — Billy Cockman, Dewey Coy and Christopher McCarthy — at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Station 41 in Rifle before a final decision is made.

Interim Chief Randy Callahan said the meet-and-greet will include a 45-minute Q&A with board members before the mingling begins.

Callahan said CRFR conducted a nationwide search to find its new chief, as the Rifle-Silt-New Castle fire district looks to replace former chief Rob Jones. Jones stepped down at the end of 2018, and the search has taken several months to find the top candidates.

Callahan said CRFR is looking for a progressive leader who is engaged and committed to the community.

“Our eyes are on the future,” he added.

Each of the candidates are or have been chief officers in their careers.

azorn@citizentelegram.com