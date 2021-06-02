Colorado River Fire Rescue opens discussions on possible mill levy
Colorado River Fire Rescue will be hosting two informational webinars to seek community input on a proposed new mill levy, the district announced Wednesday.
The webinars will be held virtually from 7-8 p.m. on June 16 and June 23, it states in a news release.
Topics covered in the webinars include cost-cutting measures taken following the unsuccessful mill levy election last year, the impact of a recent fire station closure on response times, and details of a new phased-in proposal, the release states. Plenty of time will be made available to address questions from the community.
“CRFR seeks your thoughts and recommendations on a phased-in funding proposal,” CRFR Chief Leif Sackett said in the release. “You have the final word on how we protect response times and emergency services.”
The webinar is open to all district residents. For more information and to access the Zoom link, visit the Colorado River Fire Rescue page on Facebook or the district’s website, http://www.crfr.us.
The district invites residents to share comments or questions with Sackett by email at leif.sackett@crfr.us or by phone at 970-625-1243, ext. 25.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Garfield County is getting ready to ride for Colorado Bike Month
Colorado Bike Month is upon us, and to celebrate Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) is hosting free events throughout Garfield County to promote more biking.