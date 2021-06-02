Colorado River Fire Rescue opens discussions on possible mill levy

Firefighters with Colorado River Fire Rescue return to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire on Railroad Avenue in Rifle in 2019.

Colorado River Fire Rescue will be hosting two informational webinars to seek community input on a proposed new mill levy, the district announced Wednesday.

The webinars will be held virtually from 7-8 p.m. on June 16 and June 23, it states in a news release.

Topics covered in the webinars include cost-cutting measures taken following the unsuccessful mill levy election last year, the impact of a recent fire station closure on response times, and details of a new phased-in proposal, the release states. Plenty of time will be made available to address questions from the community.

“CRFR seeks your thoughts and recommendations on a phased-in funding proposal,” CRFR Chief Leif Sackett said in the release. “You have the final word on how we protect response times and emergency services.”

The webinar is open to all district residents. For more information and to access the Zoom link, visit the Colorado River Fire Rescue page on Facebook or the district’s website, http://www.crfr.us .

The district invites residents to share comments or questions with Sackett by email at leif.sackett@crfr.us or by phone at 970-625-1243, ext. 25.