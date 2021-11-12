Colorado River Fire Rescue responds to two structure fires Friday

A firefighter hoses down a structure fire north of Rifle on Friday.

Courtesy photo / CRFR

Friday saw Colorado River Fire Rescue and assisting agencies respond to two structure fires, three fire alarms and three EMS calls all within moments of each other, according to a Friday news release.

CRFR Chief Leif Sackett said all three patients from the EMS calls were alert and talking upon transport.

The news release states that two people were transported by the Glenwood Springs Fire Department for further medical treatment. The remaining patient was transported by CRFR.

Initially, CRFR crews responded to a structure fire on Garfield County Road 297, north of Rifle, the release states.

“Crews could see a smoke column when they left the Rifle fire station prompting calls for mutual aid from Grand Valley Fire and Glenwood Springs Fire,” the release states. “Upon arrival crews found a large 40×60 building with heavy fire conditions throughout.”

Smoke billows from a structure fire north of Rifle on Friday.



Crews then engaged in a defensive attack, while water shuttles with three tenders were established for water supply, the release states.

“While fighting this fire, CRFR received pages for three fire alarms, three EMS and another confirmed structure fire,” the release states.

Meanwhile, Grand Valley Fire assisted off-duty CRFR personnel who were paged out on the second fire, the release states.

“CRFR appreciates the large response and assistance during this time and wouldn’t have been able to do what we did without them,” the release states. “The three fire alarms were handled by administration staff.”

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the initial structure fire. The cause is under investigation.