Colorado River Valley residents inducted into Aspen Hall of Fame

Peter and Barbara Guy at their home near New Castle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

When New Castle-area residents Barbara and Peter Guy arrived in Aspen in June 1960, they weren’t entirely sure how long their stay would last.

Peter Guy had received a call from a friend, asking if he was interested in helping open a restaurant in Aspen that summer.

Wanting to ski out west, the Guys jumped at the opportunity and made the long trek from the northeast to the Rocky Mountains where they helped open the Steak Pit restaurant.

“It’s the old Aspen story,” Peter Guy said. “You try it, and it’s tough to get away.”

Saturday, 62 years after their first date, Barbara and Peter Guy will take their rightful place in the Aspen Hall of Fame for their service to customers and community.

According to the Guys, the beloved Steak Pit restaurant’s bread and butter menu items included its top sirloin, New York strip and filet.

“I remember the top sirloin, in June of 1960, was $2.95,” Peter Guy said. “Including the salad bar.”

While many know the Guys for the Steak Pit restaurant business, the Aspen community has also recognized the couple for their abundance of volunteer work.

In addition to serving multiple terms on Pitkin County’s Planning and Zoning commission, Peter Guy was also a member of the Aspen School Board for over two decades.

The couple was also involved with the Aspen Community Church, having served on its board, too.

Now retired, the Guys live in the Silt/New Castle area.

“The pressure’s off,” Peter Guy laughed.

The Guys will join Rick Deane and David Swersky, as well as Sue Smedstad, who will also be inducted as part of the 2020 Aspen Hall of Fame class.

mabennett@postindependent.com