Colorado Sen. Baumgardner accused of sexual harassment

Former intern Megan Creeden told radio station KUNC that she had “many uncomfortable encounters” with Colorado Sen. Randy Baumgardner during the 2016 legislative session.

Creeden, 25 at the time, said Baumgardner once spoke to legislative aide Scott Merrifield about Creeden in front of her.

"It was along the lines of, 'I met your intern at the University Club and she was just so nice, but then I had to leave all by myself, and walk home all by myself and lay in bed,'" Creeden told KUNC.

Baumgardner would allegedly pressure Creeden to drink with him in his office. She denied because the previous encounter made her uncomfortable.

"I have nothing to talk about and I have done nothing wrong," Baumgardner told KUNC. "I've done nothing that I should be defending myself for."