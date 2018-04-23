Colorado Senate president won’t seek Baumgardner’s resignation

Sen. Kevin Grantham said Monday he’s still reviewing an independent report that deemed credible claims by eight people that Sen. Randy Baumgardner created a hostile working environment toward women.

KUNC-FM reported details of the new investigation Monday.

Baumgardner has denied any wrongdoing.

Grantham told reporters he’s still considering the new report with other Senate leaders.

The Senate decided April 2 not to expel Baumgartner after a separate investigation into claims by a former legislative aide. The aide said Baumgardner grabbed and slapped her buttocks during the 2016 session.

That investigation found the aide’s claims to be credible.