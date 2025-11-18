Colorado State Patrol to up enforcement in mountains amid surge in winter weather

The Colorado State Patrol will be upping law enforcement activities in mountain communities this week amid a surge in winter weather.

State Troopers will team up with local law enforcement to add extra patrols in areas such as Eagle, Grand, Routt, Summit and Moffat counties on Friday to enforce traffic laws and look for impaired drivers, according to a news release.

Driving in Colorado weather can bring extra hazards and be dangerous for those who are not prepared, according to the State Patrol. Last winter, State Troopers responded to 11,745 crashes with impacts ranging from property damage to death.

About 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor from Thursday into Friday, with up to six inches in the peaks, according to OpenSnow .

Drivers are encouraged to obey posted speed limits, slow down in poor conditions, put distractions like cell phones away to comply with the state’s hands free law, always wear a seatbelt and drive sober.

In the winter, drivers must comply with Colorado’s passenger vehicle traction and chain laws , which require motorists to have all-wheel or four-wheel drive and all-weather, mud and snow or winter tires, or chains or an approved alternative traction device.

To remain safe during the winter, drivers should also maintain their vehicles, including tires, barriers and fluids, and carry an emergency kit with a shovel, thermal blanket and snacks in the winter.