Colorado State Patrol to drivers: move over, it’s the law

After drivers crashed into four Colorado State Patrol troopers on the side of the road over a four-day span in the past week, the highway patrol agency is urging drivers across the state to move over whenever you see red and blue lights flashing on the road, especially in icy and wet conditions.

While only one of the crashes resulted in moderate injuries, in which the trooper was struck by a vehicle in Lakewood, the spike over the weekend served as a reminder for what can be the most dangerous part of a cop’s job.

“Working on the road, that was always my biggest concern,” admitted Gary Cutler, spokesperson for CSP.

He believed if you polled CSP troopers throughout the state, “99 percent” would say being on the road is the most dangerous part of the job.

“Drivers need to be cautious and aware of their surroundings at all times,” Cutler explained. “There’ s a lot of activity around crashes and people need to be aware of what’s going on.”

One trooper and three cruisers were hit by drivers from Thursday through Sunday last week in crashes around the state. One of the cruisers hit was in western Garfield County.

Trooper was struck by a vehicle, while he was outside of his patrol car, investigating a traffic crash at Wadsworth and 285. Expect delays in area and avoid it if you can. pic.twitter.com/N3Kk4kxYfK — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 16, 2019

On Sunday, Colorado State Patrol sent out a message on Facebook, hoping to draw attention to the issue directly.

Four days in a row; three vehicles and one Trooper have been hit.

“People aren’t paying attention like they should when there are emergency personnel on the road,” Cutler added. “People have to remember it’s the law.”

He said this weekend showed just how dangerous the job is, as troopers risk their lives stepping out of their vehicle to check out a highway crash.

