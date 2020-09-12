Colorado sues USPS over pre-election mailers that contain incorrect voting information
Jena Griswold, Colorado’s secretary of state, called the efforts an 'attempt at voter suppression'
Denver Post
Colorado’s top election official Saturday filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Postal Service over mailers that contain incorrect election information for state voters.
Jena Griswold, Colorado’s secretary of state, said that her office learned Thursday that the postal service would be sending out pre-election mailers to every household in America — but that the information on the cards does not align with state election rules.
“This attempt at voter suppression violates the United States Constitution and federal statutes and must be stopped immediately,” Griswold and state Attorney General Phil Weiser alleged in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Griswold also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, seeking to block the postal service from sending the mailers.
Go to denverpost.com to read the full story.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User