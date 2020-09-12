Colorado sues USPS over pre-election mailers that contain incorrect voting information

A man drops off his voting ballot at the drop off location near the Garfield County Courthouse in June.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Colorado’s top election official Saturday filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Postal Service over mailers that contain incorrect election information for state voters.

Jena Griswold, Colorado’s secretary of state, said that her office learned Thursday that the postal service would be sending out pre-election mailers to every household in America — but that the information on the cards does not align with state election rules.

“This attempt at voter suppression violates the United States Constitution and federal statutes and must be stopped immediately,” Griswold and state Attorney General Phil Weiser alleged in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Denver.

Griswold also filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, seeking to block the postal service from sending the mailers.

Go to denverpost.com to read the full story.