Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional map drawn by redistricting commission
The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday unanimously approved a new map of the state’s eight U.S. House districts drawn by the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, despite arguments from Democratic and Latino advocacy groups that it dilutes the power of Latino voters.
“The plan surely will not please everyone,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote in the court’s decision, “but again, the question before us is not whether the commission adopted a perfect redistricting plan or even the ‘best’ of the proposed alternatives.”
Instead, the court found that the commission acted within its authority to balance state constitutional requirements and did not abuse its discretion.
Click here to read the Supreme Court’s decision.
