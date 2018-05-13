Colorado wildlife officials investigating Sunday morning bear attack in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a bear attack on a child in East Orchard Mesa, above the Colorado River corridor, in Grand Junction overnight.

According to a news release from CPW, the victim’s mother told wildlife officers she heard screaming at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

“When she went outside to investigate, she witnessed a large black bear dragging her five-year-old daughter,” according to the release. “She told CPW officers the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal.”

According to the woman, the girl had gone outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog. The victim is at St. Mary’s hospital with serious injuries.

Colorado wildlife officers are actively tracking the bear with the aid of federal wildlife services personnel. Local residents may see heavy law enforcement presence throughout the area, including hounds.

CPW also advises residents to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings near the site of the attack, or in any residential area.

CPW will provide updates as they become available.