Colorado’s affordable housing crisis gets the attention of Democratic hopefuls at gubernatorial forum

One of the most contentious issues in Colorado — the shortage of affordable housing — took center stage at a gubernatorial forum Thursday night that featured all four Democratic candidates for the state's top political post but none of their GOP rivals.

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, former state treasurer Cary Kennedy and former state Sen. Mike Johnston gathered at Shorter Community AME Church in Denver to talk about how to tackle Colorado's affordable housing crisis, which several of the candidates said is inextricably tied to the state's mental health challenges and high health care costs.

"Think of it as an economic development issue," Lynne said. "We need to work on it tactically."

Low-income tax credits could help those with low-wage jobs keep more of what they earn, she said.

Kennedy pledged to commit more public money to those struggling to find reasonable cost housing. "You will see me as governor create the first state affordable housing fund," she said.

Read the full story in The Denver Post.