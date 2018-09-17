Colorado’s Hickenlooper inches toward presidential bid

Hickenlooper’s so-called Leadership PAC, called “Giddy Up PAC,” will be led by Brad Komar, who ran the governor’s 2014 re-election campaign. Its formation allows the governor to distribute money to campaigns in other states, usually a hallmark of politicians with presidential aspirations.

Hickenlooper, 65, has long been floated as a possible 2020 presidential contender. He’s a popular two-term governor of swing state Colorado who has a colorful background as an oil geologist and brewpub owner.

But his background in the energy sector and defense of the industry could be a drag in a Democratic primary, as could his more centrist stances in office. He has already visited the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire as his second term as governor winds down.

Hickenlooper is term-limited out of office at the end of this year. In an interview with Colorado Public Radio on Monday, he said he’d make a decision on whether to run for president after that.