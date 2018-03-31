Colorado’s newest lake will open this weekend for your fishing, swimming and boating pleasure

Durango area residents and tourists will have new recreational opportunities when Lake Nighthorse opens this weekend.

Named after former Colorado senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell, the man-made reservoir will offer boating, fishing, swimming and picnicking, and it has been stocked with rainbow trout, brown trout and kokanee salmon. Children 15 and under will get the first opportunity to fish there on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The full opening for the lake comes Sunday.

Construction to recreate the reservoir, which covers more than two square miles, began in 2003 and the lake was filled in 2011. It is located about two miles southwest of Durango.

The lake will be open weekends through May 13 for non-motorized activities including swimming, fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding. Beginning May 15 it will be open daily, including approved motorized boats. Mondays and Wednesdays will be designated non-wake days.

Entry fees will be $8 for cars, $3 for walk-ins.