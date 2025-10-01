Colorado’s past preserved in Texaco building’s historic designation

The Western Slope has long been a rugged place to settle, but generations who came before left a foundation for today’s communities. In New Castle, one piece of that past will soon be formally recognized.

The New Castle Historic Preservation Commission is set to grant historic designation to the former Texaco building downtown, marking the first such designation in several years.

The building, now home to Down Valley Brewing, is owned by Haley and Brad Williams, who moved to town from Denver in 2023. Once a Texaco station and mechanic shop, the structure has been preserved as both a community hub and a reminder of Colorado’s history.

Texaco, short for “Texas Company,” was founded in 1901 and grew to be one of the “Seven Sisters,” a group of oil companies that dominated the industry in the mid-20th century. The New Castle station has long since closed, but remnants remain.

“We have kept the original tiling in the bathrooms,” Haley Williams said. “We’ve made them bigger and you can’t come into them from the outside anymore, but we did want to keep that.”

The aqua and kelly green tiles — once known as Texaco green — remain intact. Williams hopes to find matching pieces to complete the floors. The same shade colors the sign outside, though the sign itself came from a former station in Rifle.

“One of the guys down there brought it up here because he was really excited to get it,” Williams said.

Outside, the skeleton of an old gas pump still stands, repurposed to hold a table and chairs.

“I used to have a Texaco card when I was in college,” Williams said. “One of the town council members even remembers using the pumps here way back when.”

Williams said she’s searching for photos of the original station to display inside the brewery. Garage doors, now sealed into the walls, and even the spot where a car lift once sat also remain as reminders of its past life as a mechanic shop.

The inside of the former Texaco gas station has changed into a friendly and homey place to drop by for a drink, caffeinated or alcoholic or neither, and on the ground is the orange spot where the car jack used to stand. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Since opening Down Valley Brewing last year, the Williamses have made it a gathering place for locals. They serve coffee, food, beer brewed by Brad Williams, cocktails and mocktails. Much of the patio furniture, Haley Williams said, came from community members.

“I don’t even know how that couch and table got here,” she said. “They just showed up one day.”

She said the couple has been grateful for the warm welcome since moving to New Castle.

“It’s really great that after moving here, the community has welcomed us with open arms and we get to be a part of it,” she said.

The historic designation ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Down Valley Brewing, 589 W. Main St., New Castle.