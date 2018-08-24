Colorado’s strongest earthquake of 2018 strikes NW of Parachute on Friday

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake is reported to have struck about 29 miles northwest of Parachute around 4:02 a.m. on Friday morning, as people across the Western Slope have said they felt a disturbance in the force.

At 4.3 magnitude, it is the strongest earthquake recorded in Colorado in 2018 and one of the largest ever recorded in the region, said United States Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso. The quake occurred at a depth of 3.3 miles

“It was big enough that people would feel it, but it wouldn’t cause any damage,” he said.

He said it’s natural to have 4 magnitude earthquakes in Colorado.

A little over an hour later, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred about a mile south of the first quake, according to the USGS site.

Caruso said it’s not uncommon for earthquakes of this magnitude to produce aftershocks and he believes the second strike was an aftershock.

Shallow earthquakes produce larger aftershocks and at a little over 3 miles underground, he said the first quake was very shallow.

Anyone who felt the shaking or notices any damage can also file a report at the independent Earthquake Report website.