Colorado’s USCIS office no longer allowing in-person appointments

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Denver District has changed its appointment process and will no longer allow people to schedule appointments in person.

The Information Services Modernization Program, which went into effect in Colorado on June 24, is designed to speed up the process and make the department more efficient, according to a news release.

Most people who schedule appointments in person could have received the same information by calling the USCIS contact center or checking the website, uscis.gov, the news release said. The new program will give the department more time to meet with people who need personalized assistance.

“Use of the website and contact center saves applicants time and puts more USCIS officers’ time towards completing cases quickly,” the news release said.

The office is also changing its fee payment system, and will no longer be accepting money orders or cashier’s checks for in-person fee payment.

