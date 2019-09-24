Comcast increases internet speeds in Colorado
Taylor Sienkiewicz
Summit Daily
Summit Daily
On Monday, Comcast increased the download speeds for certain Xfinity internet packages in Colorado, according to a news release.
Changes to speed increases based on tiers:
- Performance will increase from 60 megabits per second to 75 Mbps
- Performance Pro will increase from 150 Mbps to 175 Mbps
- Blast will increase from 250 Mbps to 275 Mbps
- Extreme will increase from 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps
Alison Busse, spokeswoman for the company, assured residents that the changes apply to customers in the mountains. She also said about 85% of Colorado customers are subscribed to one of these tiers.
