Come chat with officers at the Rifle Police Department’s Spring Patio Party

News |

Staff Report

Chief Debra Funston of the Rifle Police Department speaks with a citizen of Rifle about his concerns and thoughts during the Rifle Police Department's Spring Patio Party at Capitol Deli in Rifle in last year, 2024, where patrons and police officers alike enjoyed tiny sandwiches while the PD mingled with citizens to achieve a better understanding of their community and their needs.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

The Rifle Police Department is having their annual Spring Patio Party next Wednesday at Capitol Deli in Rifle to have some genuine conversation with Rifle community members. 

This is an opportunity to meet some city officers in a relaxed setting, as Rifle PD says in their Facebook post, with no agenda. 

Bring family, friends and get ready to grab a delicious sandwich from Capitol Deli and chat with the officers about anything on your mind. 

Questions about policing, sharing a concern or just wanting to say hello are all welcome — the officers would love to connect further with their community. 

If you go…

What: Rifle Police Department’s Spring Patio Party

When: 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, April 10

Where: Capitol Deli, 851 Railroad Ave., Rifle.

Cost: Free

 

