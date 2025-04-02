Come chat with officers at the Rifle Police Department’s Spring Patio Party

The Rifle Police Department is having their annual Spring Patio Party next Wednesday at Capitol Deli in Rifle to have some genuine conversation with Rifle community members.

This is an opportunity to meet some city officers in a relaxed setting, as Rifle PD says in their Facebook post, with no agenda.

Bring family, friends and get ready to grab a delicious sandwich from Capitol Deli and chat with the officers about anything on your mind.

Questions about policing, sharing a concern or just wanting to say hello are all welcome — the officers would love to connect further with their community.