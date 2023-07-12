Come join the 14th annual Silt Historical 5K Hobble on Saturday

Participants begin the Silt Historical 5K Hobble last year.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The 14th annual Silt Historical 5K Hobble race is slated for 8-11 a.m. Saturday at 707 Orchard Avenue in Silt.

Preregistration can still be made by calling event coordinator Desi Kirkpatrick at 970-309-3351 or visiting https://silthistorical.org/5kregistration . Participants can also register the day of the race. Registration is $35.

All high school students will be allowed to participate for free. Kirkpatrick said this effort is to help encourage cross country runners to practice before the 2023 season begins.

The race route will go through town with clearly marked signs, cones and volunteers directing participants, it states online.

Kirkpatrick said last year’s event saw about 45 participants, with more anticipated Saturday.

“It’s going to be better this year,” she said. “I think we’ll have in the 60 range this year.”

Proceeds from Silt’s annual 5K support Silt Historical Park, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The park consists of artifacts like a schoolhouse, saloon and blacksmith.