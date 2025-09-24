Stand-up comedy fundraiser set for Journey Home Animal Care Center

A comedy act that will make you “Laugh Your Tail Off” with Journey Home Animal Care Center is happening on Oct. 11.

The night includes a silent auction and a live auction, with donated items such as a handmade quilt, a trip to Cabo or a handcrafted wooden table. The silent auction will have tickets to Broncos and Avalanche games.

This year’s featured comedian is Mike Winfield, whose stand-up has been described as refreshing, relatable and “almost family friendly.”

Winfield has released a comedy special on Amazon Prime Video, appeared in “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” and performed on “America’s Got Talent”. His material often touches on parenting, relationships and everyday life.

Meals and drinks will be provided by Miner’s Claim in Silt and the venue is being provided by Atlantic Aviation in their hangar at Rifle Airport.

This event is to help animals in western Garfield County and have fun while you do. Some adoptable animals will also be in attendance and they will be announced as the day gets closer.

For more information, contact Hattie Rensberry at hattie@jhacc.org or call 970-625-8808 ext. 1008.