Coming to council: Some interesting items on the agenda, and a new dog.

Among the items before Glenwood Springs City Council at their Thursday meeting is the final reading for an ordinance that will allow marijuana businesses to stay open until 10 p.m.

If approved as part of the consent agenda or separately, there will be no special election, as originally planned, and marijuana shops will be allowed to stay open as late as 10 p.m., instead of the required 7 p.m. closure currently, starting May 14.

Also on the consent agenda is action on a request for proposal to prepare the city’s Emergency Operations and Traffic Emergency Management Plan.

The plan states that its purpose is to “provide guidance with the management of traffic during a wildfire or police events that require restricted access and/or evacuations of the city, or portions of the city within the jurisdiction of Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District.”

The city proposes to award the contract to EST Engineering.

Finally, the city staff is requesting additional electric power transformers, which they say will be helpful with power outages as the population grows.

After the consent agenda

The Glenwood Springs Police Department will be introducing a new police dog. His name is Reese and he is a 2-year-old Belgian Malino who will be coming to meet City Council.

There will be a brief update on the progress on the 27th Street Underpass with no action required.

A proposed 2023 budget amendment involves reappropriating funds after receiving a grant.

“Each year, Council appropriates certain expenditures that were unforeseen at the time the budget is approved and funds being expended resulting from a grant or contribution,” the packet states.

The single reading will formally appropriate expenditures.

Now that the initial guidelines have been set, staff will be asking Council to officially create a 2C Housing Commission.

The commission will be an advisory board for the fund from the 2C ballot initiative that was approved by voters last November, authorizing workforce housing funds through a local lodging tax.

City staff will also be speaking to Council about funding after the debris slides on Red Mountain Tuesday.

