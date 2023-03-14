Coming to Glenwood City Council: Historical society funding work session and a vote on dispensaries staying open later
Historic museum funding request work session
City Council and the Glenwood Springs Historical Society will have a work session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Council packet includes:
- A memorandum from the city’s Financial Advisory Board
- The museum’s minutes from 2021 and 2022
- Grants applied for by the Glenwood Springs Historical Society from 2016 to present
- The ordinance language from 2016 when voters renewed the 1 cent Acquisitions and Improvements Tax
- The Historical Society’s Account QuickReport from 2000 to present
- Its Transaction Report from 2022
- Profits and losses from 2021-2023
- The current balance sheet from February
- 990s from 2018-2021
- Acquisitions and Improvements and Tourism funds from 2020 to present
- Letters from the Historical Society’s supporters.
Find it starting on page 42 of the packet.
Also before council:
Code changes for waste hauling
Municipal Code language updates to accommodate the new single haul trash program.
Blake Street design
The Roaring Fork Transit Authority was awarded $100,000 in grant funding to design pedestrian and bike facilities on Blake Avenue.
The intent of the grant is to help the city design a strong bike and pedestrian connection from downtown to the RFTA Bus Rapid Transit facility on 27th Street.
City staff is asking Council to approve a grant agreement with RFTA and also award a Request for Proposal.
Final changes and adoption of the 2023 Update to the 2011 Comprehensive Plan
Some of the changes from the March 2 work session include:
- Minor changes to redevelopment of Secondary Centers
- Changes to the Urban Growth Boundary
- Changing the wording for Historic Home to Typical Victorian Architecture Found throughout Downtown
- Clarifying wording involving single-family residential
- Wording around choosing a whitewater park location
- Adding turf and field maintenance, along with access to performing arts centers
- Considering expanding the community center to include performing arts space
- Adding Glenwood character language
Proposed extension of marijuana license hours of 0peration
Zachary Buescher, the manager at Silverpeak which owns The Dab in Glenwood Springs, started a petition to keep dispensaries in Glenwood open until 10 p.m.
If they get the required number of signatures, Council can decide to make the change to code or put it out to vote if enough qualifying signatures are submitted.
Canceling the April 6 City Council meeting
The Council meeting will be canceled on April 6 in observance of Passover.
