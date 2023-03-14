Coming to Glenwood City Council: Historical society funding work session and a vote on dispensaries staying open later

The Green Solution dispensary is set to open in West Glenwood in late October.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Historic museum funding request work session

City Council and the Glenwood Springs Historical Society will have a work session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Council packet includes:

A memorandum from the city’s Financial Advisory Board

The museum’s minutes from 2021 and 2022

Grants applied for by the Glenwood Springs Historical Society from 2016 to present

The ordinance language from 2016 when voters renewed the 1 cent Acquisitions and Improvements Tax

The Historical Society’s Account QuickReport from 2000 to present

Its Transaction Report from 2022

Profits and losses from 2021-2023

The current balance sheet from February

990s from 2018-2021

Acquisitions and Improvements and Tourism funds from 2020 to present

Letters from the Historical Society’s supporters.

Find it starting on page 42 of the packet.

Also before council:

Code changes for waste hauling

Municipal Code language updates to accommodate the new single haul trash program.

Blake Street design

The Roaring Fork Transit Authority was awarded $100,000 in grant funding to design pedestrian and bike facilities on Blake Avenue.

The intent of the grant is to help the city design a strong bike and pedestrian connection from downtown to the RFTA Bus Rapid Transit facility on 27th Street.

City staff is asking Council to approve a grant agreement with RFTA and also award a Request for Proposal.

Final changes and adoption of the 2023 Update to the 2011 Comprehensive Plan

Some of the changes from the March 2 work session include:

Minor changes to redevelopment of Secondary Centers

Changes to the Urban Growth Boundary

Changing the wording for Historic Home to Typical Victorian Architecture Found throughout Downtown

Clarifying wording involving single-family residential

Wording around choosing a whitewater park location

Adding turf and field maintenance, along with access to performing arts centers

Considering expanding the community center to include performing arts space

Adding Glenwood character language

Proposed extension of marijuana license hours of 0peration

Zachary Buescher, the manager at Silverpeak which owns The Dab in Glenwood Springs, started a petition to keep dispensaries in Glenwood open until 10 p.m.

If they get the required number of signatures, Council can decide to make the change to code or put it out to vote if enough qualifying signatures are submitted.

Canceling the April 6 City Council meeting

The Council meeting will be canceled on April 6 in observance of Passover.