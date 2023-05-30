Coming to Glenwood Springs City Council this week: New grant program for nonprofits

The edge of one of the possible Downtown Design Overlays, looking out at restaurants on Seventh Street.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

This week, Glenwood Springs City Council has a couple items on the agenda that will affect many residents, from retail and nonprofits to anyone who pays utilities.

Financial Advisory Board Grant Awards

The Financial Advisory Board (FAB) established a grant program where different nonprofits in Glenwood Springs are able to apply for funding. FAB evaluated the applications and will make recommendations for City Council to make final decisions.

“We received $600,000 in requests this year — more than twice as much as ever before because more organizations are becoming aware of the program,” Council packet notes state. “Between the Tourism Fund, A&I Fund and what was carried forward from 2022, the Board had $383,344 available to award which means many organizations did not receive their full request.”

7.5% of the Glenwood Springs Tourism Fund and 3.4% of the Acquisition and Improvement Fund (A&I) revenues are allocated to award funding to nonprofit organizations that have a positive impact in the city.

FAB’s recommendations totaled $356,715, leaving $26,629 for future awards.

Online Utility Billing Rollout

Rollout is slated to begin the first week of June.

Users will be able to set up a portal to see balances and activity, historical usage, manage their water and electric accounts, pay bills online and communicate with the city’s finance department, the packet states.

The system will also include the ability to email statements, allowing residents to go paperless. The change will eventually add a $2 fee for mailed utility bills.

Consideration for amendments to Downtown Design Overlay

City staff will be announcing possible changes to the Downtown Design Overlay based on what members of the public suggested during a recent open house on April 24.

The amendments include changing the boundary size of the overlay, changing the percentage of the floor that is required to generate sales tax, changing the code to define specific kinds of retail use and thresholds of application, which would be triggered for oversight in cases like a possible renovation, demolition or change of use.

Staff will be presenting on the possible amendments and asking Council for direction.