Commentary: A year in the making
You know what they say about time — boy does it fly by.
Today’s edition of the Citizen Telegram marks my one-year anniversary issue as the editor of your weekly newspaper.
Some days it seems like yesterday when I took over the duties of writing stories, snapping photographs, and editing community briefs here in Rifle. I’ve been lucky enough to meet and interview a lot of great characters and wonderful residents of western Garfield County in the last 12 months.
From a 104-year-old firecracker of a lady celebrating another year around the sun just days before our nation’s birthday to a good old-fashioned cattle drive through the Colorado River Valley and the heart of the bustling little city of Rifle, this job is.
I came in with so many grand plans as I set out on my first true job as a newspaper editor. Some of those plans I have been able to see to fruition, and others are waiting on the back burner as I try to chase down as many stories as I can for the next edition of 100-plus year-old weekly — the news waits for no man.
I admit it has been far more daunting than I first believed. My career in journalism has gone the opposite route of most. Starting at a decent sized daily with a large staff and slowly working my way back to the origins of the business and a staff of one.
The crazy thing is I never thought I would become a writer or true journalist. Truth be told I avoided it like the plague in my first career in the field as a photojournalist.
I once believed that large daily papers and magazines were where it was at, and that was where I had to be. I dreamed of covering national championship games, the World Series, The Triple Crown, and Super Bowls.
The last year has shown me that I can thrive in the small paper world and enjoy the labor of love with each printed edition.
I’ve always joked that I’m a jack of all trades, and a master of none. This job has sure put that to the test, as I navigate content streams and whittle down to what I can fit in the paper and what I can chase another day.
The year hasn’t been without a few bumps, bruises, and life lessons, with a few mistakes, missed deadlines, and the COVID-19 outbreak.
It is only fitting I’m doing something right this minute I tried to avoid for so long.
As I tell my mom each week after a paper is sent to the press when she asks if I can take a break now, and I reply — Nope, it’s time to start gathering information and story ideas for next week.
