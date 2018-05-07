Commissioners to decide next round of discretionary grants

After awarding $33,500 in funding for discretionary grants requests from the first quarter, the Garfield County commissioners received as many as 12 requests for the second quarter on Monday for a total over $50,000.

Should all the requests be awarded, that would leave the commissioners with less than $20,000 of the $100,000 budgeted for discretionary grants in 2018.

Beginning in 2017, the board decided to consider discretionary grant requests during one meeting on a quarterly basis. In February, nine separate requests came before the board for the first quarter.

On Monday, the second quarter hearing was held with local organizations such as the Lower Valley Trail Association and New Castle Trails, both community groups hoping to make Garfield County a little more bike-friendly, pitching requests for up to $5,000.

"New Castle Trails is requesting that the Board of Commissioners join New Castle, BLM, (International Mountain Bike Association) and New Castle Trails as funding partners to construct the Colorow Flow Trail Project in New Castle," the request reads.

The Colorow Flow Trail Project, currently under construction in New Castle would show a continuation of the commissioner's commitment to improving recreation throughout Garfield County. The county has helped fund numerous boat ramps in the county, matched up to $30,000 for the planning of the design of the LoVa Trail from South Canyon to Canyon Creek, and has worked to improve fishing access across the county.

Recommended Stories For You

While the discretionary funding requests were heard on Monday, the awards will not be announced until the May 14 meeting.