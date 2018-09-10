Commissioners voice support for West Garfield County radio program

The Garfield County commissioners supported local public radio on Monday, as the KSUN Community Radio in Western Garfield County received $10,000 so it can continue to improve and expand in 2018-19.

"It's been exciting to watch [KSUN] evolve over the years," said Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson. "Started out as a mom-and-pop operation, and how you've increased your service area and programs."

Samson called it service for the Parachute and Battlement Mesa community, as more and more people are listening.

The $10,000 request is for the station to improve and expand with new equipment and technical assistance. The station plans to purchase new remote broadcast equipment at an approximate cost of $2,000, along with improvements to its internet connection and network equipment.

Mary Lee Mohrlang with KSUN Community Radio said KSUN's live broadcasts of Grand Valley High School's home and away football games have been extremely well-received in the community.

"We've stretched our equipment as much as we can," she said at Monday's presentation. "We're hoping to spend the $10,000 wisely."

Approximately $1,000 will be used for technical assistance to update the station's total music library, as well as hire an intern.

Mohrlang said the money will be used to improve the station and make it a bigger and better community asset.

"It's been a great addition to the community to have local news," Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said.

"It's exciting to see how things have grown," Samson added.

KSUN's $10,000 grant request was unanimously approved by the commissioners on Monday.

